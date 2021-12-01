Manchester United is considering a’shock’ move to hire Premier League-winning manager Jose Mourinho as their new coach, according to reports.

Manchester United is apparently exploring a “shock” move to hire Roberto Mancini, a previous Premier League winner, as their head coach for next summer.

According to The Telegraph, Mancini, the current manager of the Italy national team, might be available if the Azzurri fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Even if Italy fails to qualify and Mancini is not fired, a job offer from Old Trafford may be enough to sway him.

On March 24, the European champions will play North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifying semi-final before facing either Portugal or Turkey in the final five days.

Manchester United are also considering Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Brendan Rodgers for the position of head coach, in addition to Mancini.

Manchester United terminated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager last week, appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, following a terrible start to the season.

Mancini would be an excellent choice for Manchester United, having turned the club around since taking over in 2018. He has taken the Azzurri from being a weak team to winning the European Championship in recent years.

He also has strong ties to Manchester, having been the first manager to lead City to the Premier League title.

However, according to soccer website 90Min, Mancini is not Manchester United’s first choice. According to the source, Pochettino’s transfer request has been refused down by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Even now, the former Spurs manager is the top choice at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is in ninth place in the 2021-22 Premier League table with 18 points from 13 games. They drew 1-1 with table-toppers Chelsea in their previous match, earning a valuable point. The Red Devils’ next league match is against Arsenal on Thursday.