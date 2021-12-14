Manchester United is attempting to secure a $90 million deal for ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ of South America, according to reports.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring Porto winger Luis Diaz in January.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Manchester United will have to battle with Premier League rivals Liverpool FC for Diaz’s signature.

According to The Hard Tackle, while Liverpool are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Diaz, Manchester City have also inquired about him in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is said to be a fan of Diaz.

Diaz is being eyed by City as a possible replacement for Ferran Torres, who is rumored to be on his way to FC Barcelona.

Following Porto’s exit from the UEFA Champions League, the Portuguese club is aware that Diaz would seek a new challenge, and as a result, the club is trying to sell the forward in January.

Diaz, who is under contract with Porto until 2024, is said to have a $90 million release clause in his contract.

Diaz, who is considered one of soccer’s up-and-comers, shot to prominence earlier this year when he and Lionel Messi tied for the tournament’s top goal scorer with four goals apiece at the Copa America. Even during Argentina’s semi-final match against Colombia, the Porto winger scored for his country before Colombia lost on penalties to Messi’s side, who went on to win the tournament.

Diaz, dubbed “South America’s Cristiano Ronaldo,” has 13 goals and three assists in 22 competitive appearances for Porto in the 2021-22 season. The team from the Estádio do Drago is currently leading the league table with 38 points and has yet to lose a game. Despite having the same number of points as Sporting, Porto is in first place due to a better goal difference.

Diaz has played a key role in Porto’s success in the Primeira Liga, scoring 11 goals and assisting three times in 14 games.

Regardless of which team ultimately obtains Diaz, the young South American forward has the potential to be a fantastic signing because he has yet to reach his peak.