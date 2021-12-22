Manchester United intends to stymie a January move for a star forward to Barcelona. This is why.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to stymie Edinson Cavani’s summer transfer to FC Barcelona in 2022.

Barcelona has agreed to sign Cavani for a season and a half with the Catalan club. Manchester United, on the other hand, has no intention of allowing Cavani leave for free in January, as the Uruguayan striker has six months left on his current contract, according to Spanish publication SPORT.

According to the Daily Mail, the Old Trafford side wants as many players as possible available because the second half of the 2021-22 season would be a long one due to COVID-19 fears.

Despite getting offers from Italy and Brazil, Cavani, who is nearing the end of his career, wants to play for Barcelona and La Liga before calling it a day.

The 34-year-old is desperate for more playing time, something he isn’t getting at Manchester United. He missed 11 games due to a tendon problem, although the Uruguayan had already lost his starting spot at the club following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. In 2021-22, Cavani has only appeared in eight competitive matches for the Red Devils.

However, it is thought that Barcelona, which is in the midst of a major financial crisis, is trying to sign Cavani without having to pay a transfer price. Manchester United, on the other hand, is interested in moving Anthony Martial, who would bring in some cash.

Atletico Madrid of La Liga has expressed interest in exchanging players with Manchester United, which would see Martial transfer to Wanda Metropolitano.

Sergio Aguero was forced to retire from professional soccer owing to a heart issue, and the Catalans are seeking for a replacement right away.

Barcelona was previously believed to be considering Erling Haaland as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, but the La Liga club may withdraw from the race due to Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola’s demands. Barcelona has been urged to sign three additional Raiola clients, including Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, in order to sign Haaland.

With Haaland’s case practically over, Barcelona is anxious to sign Cavani on a free transfer.