Manchester United have identified a $93 million young center-back as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

Manchester United is said to be interested in signing Seville defender Jules Kounde in the January transfer window of 2022.

According to Spanish media outlet Todofichajes, the Red Devils are considering Kounde as a substitute for Harry Maguire, who is failing. Manchester United is currently struggling in the 2021-22 season, and as a result, captain Maguire has come in for a lot of flak in recent months.

According to Goa, Manchester United are looking for a new central defensive partner for Raphael Varane, and have switched their attention to 23-year-old Kounde.