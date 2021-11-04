Manchester United have confirmed that their $56 million man will not play in the Derby against Pep Guardiola’s City.

Raphael Varane will not participate in Manchester United’s forthcoming derby against Manchester City on Saturday, according to the club.

Varane’s hamstring injury has ruled him out for a month. The French defender was injured during a 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.

“Raphael has a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of play for almost a month, according to the club. We wish Raphael the best of luck as he works on his rehabilitation “Manchester United released a statement on the matter.

Manchester United’s next match is a major one, as they face Pep Guardiola’s City in the Premier League on Saturday, just before the two-week international break. After that, the Red Devils will return to the Premier League with an away match against Watford before heading to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League. The Red Devils finish November with a league match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London.

With 17 points, the Red Devils are now in fifth place in the 2021-22 Premier League table, three points behind reigning champions City, who are in third place.

Varane was replaced in the first half of the game in Bergamo, with Atalanta leading 1-0. After starting with a five-man defense, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to a back four, replacing the center-back with striker Mason Greenwood.

Varane joined Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window of 2021. The United team paid $56 million for the 28-year-old defender, who had previously spent a decade with Real Madrid. Varane missed three games earlier this season due to a groin issue. Only nine appearances for his new club have been made by the France international.

This season, Ronaldo has made a habit of saving Manchester United late in games. Josip Ilicic scored the game’s first goal at Gewiss Stadium, just 12 minutes after the kickoff, with a low attempt that went under David de Gea. In the first half, Ronaldo scored an added-time equalizer before Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata extended the hosts’ lead in the second.

Ronaldo volleyed one outside the box during stoppage time to grab an important point for Manchester United in the Champions League.

Ronaldo volleyed one outside the box during stoppage time to grab an important point for Manchester United in the Champions League.

In each of his side's last two European games, Ronaldo came back to save the Red Devils near the finish.