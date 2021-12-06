Manchester United has two options to fill the midfield spot on their roster, according to transfer rumors.

Manchester United is on the lookout for more players to bolster its midfield, and it looks that at least two names are on their radar.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are interested in Aston Villa’s John McGinn, as well as Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

McGinn had previously been a target for Manchester United. The Red Devils were said to be interested in the 27-year-old talented midfielder in 2019. Sir Alex Fergusson was the driving force behind the interest.

However, the Lions demanded at least £50 million ($66.24 million) for the Scottish talent at the time. The search was fruitless, and it’s unclear how much Aston Villa will demand if they are willing to trade the Scottish midfielder.

McGinn’s asking price is unknown, but the Red Devils are exploring their options.

If they are unable to apprehend McGinn, the focus will go to Phillips.

Although the English midfielder has been in good form recently under Marcelo Bielsa’s tutelage, the 26-year-old could be interested in a change of scenery.

The fact remains that, despite Phillips’ efforts, the Peacocks have been struggling.

Phillips, for example, did an excellent job of containing Harry Kane during their recent visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aston Villa and Leeds United do not appear to be willing to sell McGinn and Phillips, respectively.

If Manchester United is serious about signing one of the two midfielders who are creating waves in the English Premier League, McGinn may be the best option.

Despite the fact that Phillips may thrive at Old Trafford, a report from TBR suggests that he will remain loyal to Elland Road for the time being.