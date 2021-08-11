Manchester United has stated that Anthony Martial will not be sold this summer.

The future of Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has been in doubt since the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund early in the summer season.

The winger has been at Manchester United since September 2015, when the club paid AS Monaco £36 million ($49 million), the highest transfer fee ever paid for a teenager, exceeding the club’s £27 million ($37.4 million) purchase of Luke Shaw the year before.

Manchester United has been particularly active this summer, securing signings for Sancho and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the hopes of breaking Manchester City’s grip on the English Premier League crown.

Martial has struggled to find a spot at Old Trafford as the club has gone through a number of wingers, and his injury woes haven’t helped his cause.

With Manchester United still trying to make substantial transfer additions this year, fans have been speculating about who else the club could sell to get the best return, and Martial was at the top of the list.

Martial, on the other hand, returned from injury last Saturday in a 4-0 win over Everton, and it appears that his future with Manchester United is assured.

He had been linked with a move to Inter Milan, but it is now thought that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has other ideas for him.

With Marcus Rashford out for 12 weeks following shoulder surgery and Jesse Lingard sidelined after testing positive for COVID, Martial has found some playing time.

Manchester United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14 to begin their quest for the Premier League title.