Manchester United has signed a Liverpool goal-scoring winger.

His future at Manchester United has been secured by an outstanding finish.

Ethan Ennis stated on Instagram Friday that he has officially signed his first professional contract with Manchester United, following his summer transfer from Liverpool.

“On Christmas Eve, Ennis commented, “Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with Manchester United!” “I’d like to express my gratitude to my family and everyone who has assisted me in achieving this aim. The toil continues.” Ennis, who turned 17 on December 11, joined Manchester United’s development set-up from Liverpool in the summer and has appeared four times for the club’s under-18s squad since then. He earned his UEFA Youth League debut against Young Boys earlier this month, and he was also a member of Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup-winning team against Scunthorpe.

According to a previous story, Liverpool attempted to keep Ennis, but the youngster turned down the club’s offer and chose to join Manchester United.

Ennis appeared in seven league games for Liverpool’s under-18s and once in the FA Youth Cup for the Merseyside club. He scored a total of five goals as a result of his efforts. However, it was his stunning hat-trick against Sutton United in his FA Youth Cup debut for the Reds that stood out the most in his CV.

“It was a fantastic evening for him,” Liverpool U18 coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said of Ennis’ hat-trick on the club’s official website. “It was his FA Youth Cup debut, and he scored three goals!” What a fantastic feat for him, and he went on to do exactly what I ask of our substitutes: make an effect on the game.” “He arrived in terrific places, as forward players do, and his finishing was excellent,” he continued.

Ennis appears to have taken the correct course in his young career, with Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick keen to the idea of giving youngsters their chance to shine.

Rangnick previously stated that if he were to recruit a player for the senior team, he would prefer to bring in a young player.

“I don’t mind paying a lot of money for a 30-year-old if he’s still talented enough to make you successful,” Rangnick told The Guardian earlier this month of his transfer ambitions. “However, you must understand that the money is simply being invested on the possibility of success over the next two or three years, which you will not achieve.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.