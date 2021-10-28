Manchester United has set a deadline for the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid rumors of a surprise successor [details].

Manchester United has reportedly set a deadline for the firing of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is a leading contender to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

According to The Telegraph, Solskjaer has been handed up to three matches to preserve his job at Manchester United. Solskjaer was already under a lot of strain, but his latest 5-0 defeat at home against Liverpool FC has just added to his problems.

Manchester United have three key games coming up, starting with a journey to London on Saturday (Oct. 30) to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, followed by an away Champions League group meeting in Italy against Atalanta in the middle of next week. The last of the three games before the deadline is the most difficult, with Manchester United hosting derby rivals Manchester City in the league on Nov. 6.

Manchester United has slid to seventh position in the 2021-22 Premier League table with 14 points from nine games.

While Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been mentioned as possible successors to Solskjaer, the Daily Star reports that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United’s top target. Pochiettino is well-established in Paris and manages some of the most talented players of the present generation, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

According to the source, the former Spurs head coach was the Red Devils’ original intention, with Solskjaer serving as a link between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino, who is admired by Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, following Manchester United’s epic Champions League comeback triumph over PSG in 2019, the club appointed Solskjaer as their permanent manager, and Pochettino landed in Paris to take over PSG.

Following the devastating loss to Liverpool, a vital board meeting was held to decide on Solskjaer’s future. Three people endorsed Solskjaer for a second chance: sporting director Ed Woodward, club director Richard Arnold, and board member Ferguson.

Many star players in the dressing room have reportedly lost faith in Solskjaer, with one of the main worries being the manager’s inability to resolve the obvious issues between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood.