Manchester United has just proven Liverpool wrong once more, and it cost them £110 million to do so.

Some people are critical of Liverpool’s methodical approach to player recruitment.

The Reds look to have vacancies in their team that may be filled, but they frequently choose not to spend as much money as their Premier League opponents.

Ibrahima Konate was Jurgen Klopp’s lone new signing over the summer, with many supporters and analysts believing that another forward, as well as a central midfielder, should have arrived.

It’s unclear how the club will act in the future, but Manchester United is currently offering a fantastic illustration of why Liverpool is correct to be so meticulous and prepared with their squad planning.

During the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho were added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, with the vast majority of supporters considering them to be exceptional players.

Despite the fact that the Red Devils reportedly made a statement of purpose with their business, huge issues have arisen at Old Trafford just 11 games into the new Premier League season.

Since his appointment, Solskjaer’s preferred formation has been 4-2-3-1, although due to the large number of luxury players at his disposal this season, his preferred system has not produced consistent results.

United has conceded in all but two of their 16 games this season in all competitions, including heartbreaking defeats to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Leicester City.

Sancho, in particular, appears to be failing to show off his abilities, and his lack of effect appears to be the result of United’s haphazard recruitment and planning.

Under Solskjaer, the English wonderkid has yet to play 90 minutes in the Premier League or Champions League, and he has yet to score or assist in any of his 13 outings.

Worse, his position was recently eliminated from Solskjaer’s computer system.

Following the team’s defeat to Liverpool, the Norwegian was forced to switch to a back-three formation, which excludes wide forwards like Sancho, who is reportedly being tested as a wing-back in training.

Sancho is already learning a new job, which is telling given his incredible potential and £75 million price tag.