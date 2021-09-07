Manchester United has issued a warning about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential problems.

Manchester United may be dealing with a serious situation involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are ecstatic to have club hero Cristiano Ronaldo back in the group. Despite the addition of the Portuguese striker, not everyone believes Manchester United will have a fairytale season.

Paolo Di Canio, a renowned Italian striker, is one of the soccer personalities who recently commented on Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

If Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushes for Ronaldo to be the team’s primary striker, according to the outspoken club manager, it will create a significant problem because the five-time Ballon d’Or winner dislikes playing the position even at Juventus.

“Ronaldo will increase his technical level, but he joins a squad with a lot of forwards and wingers,” Di Canio stated on the “In The Box” podcast from La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Solskjaer described him as a center-forward, but Ronaldo refused to play that position at Juventus.”

The stacked Manchester United assault, according to Di Canio, could potentially be a problem. The fact that Jadon Sancho is still “struggling” on the flank, and other strikers are more likely to play “up front,” could be ideal for Ronaldo, who excels on the left wing.

“I still see him starting on the left,” the 53-year-old added, “but [Manchester] have other players in that position, notably Sancho, who was paid €85 million ($100 million) but has struggled to settle in so far.” “[Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood, and [Anthony] Martial will all be back. As a result of Solskjaer’s decision to leave his strikers unguarded up front, Ronaldo may benefit.”

In terms of leadership, Di Canio stated that he doubts Ronaldo will be as effective as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a former domestic league competitor and AC Milan striker.

“There is excitement, but it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be as obstructive as Zlatan was,” he wondered. “Young athletes with little personality didn’t always realize that he wanted the best from them.”

On the other hand, Solskjaer had previously indicated the crucial duties Ronaldo will play for his team.

According to Solskjaer, Ronaldo’s position may shift from time to time, but in the end, he wants his former teammate to do what he does best: “score goals.”

“The most important thing is Cristiano wanted to come here,” Solskjaer said. “As a player, Cristiano has progressed. He’s played wide right, wide left, and in the front row. For me, he’s more of a center-forward. Brief News from Washington Newsday.