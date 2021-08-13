Manchester United has confirmed the signing of Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino.

Ethan Ennis, a former Liverpool academy player, has signed with Manchester United.

The Reds offered Ennis, 16, a scholarship earlier this summer, but the offensive midfielder declined the offer in favor of a move elsewhere.

Last month, the player announced his transfer to Manchester on social media, and he has now been added to United’s Professional Development Phase squad.

Ennis was in talks with Premier League rivals Chelsea and United earlier this summer, according to the Echo, before deciding to stay in the North West.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have signed for Manchester United,” he captioned an Instagram photo taken at Old Trafford in July. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

If the two clubs fail to reach an agreement, Liverpool will be owing a development fee for the player, which might be decided by a tribunal.

Last season, Ennis broke into the under-18 set-up and played eight times for the club, including in the FA Youth Cup Final against Aston Villa.

He scored three goals in the Reds’ 6-0 victory over Sutton United in the third round back in March.

Liverpool were keen to keep hold of the teenager, and his loss will be felt, but the club is buoyed by the signing of other outstanding youngsters, like Kaide Gordon, in July.

Gordon moved from Derby to Anfield in February and was one of 11 scholars who signed new contracts last month.

He went on to have a strong pre-season, earning plaudits from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who called the 16-year-performance old’s “frightening” in a recent interview with The Athletic.

Gordon has six goals and three assists in eight appearances for the under-18s since February, and at the age of 16, he has already played for the under-23s in Premier League 2.