Manchester United has completed the transfer of Arsenal’s ‘Big Signing.’

Manchester United’s youth system has been bolstered by the addition of an Arsenal youngster.

Harrison Parker, an Arsenal defender, has signed joined Manchester United, ending a nine-year career with the Gunners.

Parker’s arrival at Old Trafford was first reported exclusively by Rising Ballers earlier this month, following his summer impressing Manchester United coaches and scouts.

According to the source, the 16-year-old “had all of England’s major teams following him,” but Manchester United’s recruitment squad is ready to secure a “huge acquisition.”

United In Focus said that Parker changed his Instagram bio from “football for Arsenal” to “footballer for Manchester United” last week, implying that he has already joined the Red Devils.

Parker stated on Instagram on Monday that he had “officially signed” for Manchester United.

“I’m overjoyed to have signed for [Manchester United].”

Parker commented, “A fresh chapter begins, and the hard work continues.”

Parker is claimed to have joined the club’s Under-15 squad right away after arriving.

Parker didn’t forget to bid farewell to his boyhood club Arsenal before embarking on a new journey with Manchester United.

“I have finally decided to terminate my career with Arsenal after 9 fantastic years because it is time for a new chapter,” the defender stated. “I appreciate all of the time and opportunities they’ve given me to help me develop into the player I am today.”

“Those memories will last a lifetime,” he added. “[I] would also like to express my gratitude to everyone of the personnel and coaches who have assisted me on my path thus far; I am eternally grateful.”

Manchester United’s scouting department has been targeting youthful talent from its English Premier League competitors.

The move of Ethan Ennis from Liverpool’s youth team to the Red Devils was finalized last month.

Ennis drew Manchester United’s notice while impressing in Liverpool’s youth ranks, and he was well-liked within the club.

In fact, according to a previous report, the Reds attempted to keep the midfielder at Anfield. The young sensation, however, declined to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club.

Ennis, like Parker, announced his transfer to Manchester United on his Instagram account before the club’s official announcement.

The former Liverpool Under-18 star stated, “I am thrilled to announce that I have signed for [Manchester United].” “I am grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to getting started.”