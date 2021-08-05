Manchester United has begun talks with Liverpool on the replacement of Paul Pogba, who is valued at $59 million by Barcelona.

Manchester United is reportedly in contact with Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez’s representatives for the summer transfer window of 2021.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in European transfer markets, the Red Devils regard Niguez as a successor for Paul Pogba.

However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it. Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona are also interested in signing Niguez.

“Manchester United is one of the clubs who has contacted Saul Niguez’s agency. They are interested in the player and consider him to be “one of the most exciting prospects on the market.” “A deal will be done for €40-45 million [$47-53 million], no bid yet,” Romano told The United Stand, a verified news station on YouTube.

Manchester United have been connected with a number of central midfielders, including Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Atletico Madrid’s Niguez, and West Ham’s Declan Rice, following their recent acquisition of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

According to sports media site talkSport, the Old Trafford club is eyeing Niguez as a possible successor for Pogba, who could depart the club this summer.

Pogba, who returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, has endured a tumultuous second spell at the club where he grew up. Pogba will be free to engage with other teams in January after his current contract with the Red Devils expires in a year. His agent, Mino Raiola, has reportedly offered the midfielder to Manchester United’s arch-rivals Liverpool. However, the Reds have told Raiola that signing Pogba now is out of the question, but that they will be interested in signing him on a free transfer in January.

Liverpool are currently on the lookout for a successor for Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to reports, Liverpool made a $47 million proposal for Niguez, but Atletico Madrid rejected it and requested that Liverpool pay at least $59 million for the 26-year-old.

Niguez has been linked with a move to Barcelona as well. The Catalan club attempted to sign Niguez as part of a swap deal in which Antoine Griezmann would return to Atletico Madrid this summer. According to sports website 90Min, talks over the transfer fell apart when the Blaugrana requested a price from the La Liga champions as well.

