Manchester United has been placed on’red alert’ as protest worries mount ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Manchester United is allegedly on’red alert’ ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool, with the possibility of fan demonstrations resurfacing.

United supporters stormed Old Trafford and rushed the pitch the last time the two clubs met at the close of last season, expressing their displeasure with the European Super League proposals.

As a result, the match was called off and rescheduled for 11 days later on May 13, with Liverpool winning 4-2 on the night.

As the uncertainty around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future develops, there are fears that similar events to those experienced five months ago could be replicated this weekend.

Fans are becoming increasingly upset with the Red Devils’ lack of development, as they have only two wins in their last seven games.

According to a report in the Daily Star, United officials are ‘talking’ with local authorities, notably Greater Manchester Police, to ensure that adequate security is in place to ensure that the games go through without major interruption.

On the night of the rescheduled match in May, the police were able to maintain control of the situation, allowing the game to proceed as planned and preventing further interruption to the Premier League schedule.

On its way to Old Trafford, a Liverpool team bus was blocked by protestors’ cars, however it was not the bus carrying Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Following the distraction of the events leading up to kick-off, the Reds answered with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino (2), and Mohamed Salah, enabling Klopp’s side take a significant step toward Champions League qualifying.