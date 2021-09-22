Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson is regarded as a rising star in the world of shot-stopping, and it is his ambition to showcase his abilities at Manchester United.

But this was all before a series of horrible events. This included missing the first half of the season, which was exacerbated when he tested positive for COVID-19 later in the season.

Pundits understand that being benched will be revealing, and that it will provide an opportunity for other players to flourish.

In terms of the Red Devils, this is David de Gea’s opportunity, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing it.

With his position in the pecking order slipping, the 23-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly looking for a loan move away from Old Trafford in January.

This is thought to be the result of his hopes of becoming the Red Devils’ primary goalkeeper being dashed.

Before those snafus, Henderson was rumored to be Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper.

De Gea has been in fine form for Manchester United, including a penalty kick save on West Ham United’s Mark Noble in an English Premier League match on Sunday, according to the BBC.

The Red Devils will play the Hammers in another Carabao Cup match on Wednesday, September 22.

Tom Heaton is expected to make his debut, robbing Henderson of a starting spot once more.

Henderson has only played in two Under-23 games since returning to training. This happened this month against Arsenal and Brighton.

If Henderson wants to be a part of the regular team, he’ll have to go through this process again.

“I believe David has started really well; it’s just sad for Dean with Covid and, of course, illness, but he’s getting better and getting some games,” Solskjaer said on the team’s official website. “Dean will most likely play additional Under-23s games to make up for what he’s missed.”

Henderson will have to toil and prove his value for the No. 1 place for an unknown amount of time.

Instead of commenting on the goalkeeping competition, Solskjaer stated that he is delighted with the team’s goalkeeping.

The 48-year-old Red Devils manager remarked, “I won’t announce here that I’m going to keep David going or Dean’s going to come in.”