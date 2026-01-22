Manchester United Edge Past Borehamwood in League Cup Semi-Final

A tense clash in the Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final saw Manchester United narrowly defeat the home side 1-0 at Mangata Developments Stadium in Borehamwood.

Red Devils Claim Victory Despite Late-Game Tension

Manchester United emerged victorious in the League Cup semi-final, securing a 1-0 win over Borehamwood. The match’s lone goal came courtesy of Elisabeth Terland, whose strike proved to be the difference. Despite several attempts, the home side was unable to break through United’s defense, with Borehamwood also facing a setback when midfielder Olivia Smith was shown a second yellow card and sent off late in the game.

The match replay is now available for supporters to watch in full, allowing fans a chance to relive every key moment of the action. Terland’s first-half goal and Smith’s red card were the defining events of the match, with the latter leaving the home team to finish the game with 10 players on the field.

As the full-time whistle blew, the home crowd was left disappointed, but the replay offers a detailed look at all the pivotal moments, from start to finish, in the heated semi-final encounter.