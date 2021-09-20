Manchester United defender makes shocking confession about his bad luck.

A Manchester United defender has spoken up about how he feels about his team’s injury problems.

One may argue that Phil Jones could have been a major player in Manchester United’s defense prior to the arrival of Raphael Varane.

However, a severe knee injury has kept him out of action since January of last year, and he hasn’t played a single senior-team game since then.

Jones talked about his struggle with depression in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times.

It got to the point where the 29-year-old thought he’d lost his mind and that his career was ended, according to him.

Jones said, “I just couldn’t run, couldn’t pick my leg up to bend it.” “Everyone was asking, ‘What is he doing?’” says the narrator. I’d fully lost my mind. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m done, I can’t be bothered with this anymore.’ I immediately went to the doctor and told him, “Enough is enough.” Too many anti-inflammatories, needles, and close shaves have been administered to me. ‘I need to get things figured out.’

He went on to say, “It was the lowest I’ve ever been as a human being.” “I used to be in shambles when I got home from training. My mind was a complete jumble. I’d be inconsolably upset. ‘I don’t know what to do,’ I’d tell my wife. I recall both of us crying.”

Jones has been the target of mockery over the last 18 months as cynics mocked his circumstances. He was able to stay focused on his rehabilitation, though, and vowed that he would “get the last laugh.”

He reasoned, “Every footballer has a tag, and unfortunately mine is, “Let’s have a laugh at him.” “However, and this is said in the best possible manner, I know who will have the final laugh.”

“I’m extremely privileged to be able to do that because players are fortunate – [the keyboard warriors]will still be in their mother’s spare room, sipping flat Diet Pepsi, eating a Pot Noodle, sitting in their underwear, tweeting.”

Jones is still aiming for a call-up to Manchester United’s first team. He has made a good recovery and is currently back playing for the club’s Under-23 team.

He noted, “It almost feels like I’ve restarted my career.” “I feel young – not 29, but 25 or 26 years old – and because I’ve missed so much football, I believe I still have a lot left in me. “I’ll fight for [Manchester] United until someone tells me to leave.”