Manchester United could sign Haaland for $50 million in a swap deal, according to reports.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland in a summer transfer window exchange deal involving a star forward.

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, it is thought that Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end. According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United could trade Martial to Dortmund in exchange for Haaland.

Last season, Martial was a frequent starter for Manchester United. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed great faith in Martial, the 25-year-old Frenchman fell short of expectations, scoring only seven goals and providing nine assists in 36 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Haaland has been a goalscoring prodigy in his brief career, having only made his senior debut in 2016. He has scored 106 goals and provided 28 assists in 137 competitive matches for three top-flight clubs (Molde FK, Salzburg, and Dortmund). Solskjaer is expected to use the young Norwegian forward alongside Sancho and Marcus Rashford to form a deadly Manchester United front three.

Solskjaer’s compatriot and Red Devils manager, Haaland, has been after him for a long time. Solskjaer had failed to persuade the teenage forward to join Manchester United during the January 2020 transfer window, and instead, Haaland went from RB Salzburg to Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea are among the other big European clubs interested in the 21-year-old playmaker.

While Haaland is said to be Chelsea’s top summer target, it was recently disclosed that the Norwegian had agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid.

Chelsea is also rumored to be interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as a replacement for Haaland.

Dortmund has made it clear that they will not be selling Haaland this summer. However, the Bundesliga club will only consider proposals at at least $204 million. Furthermore, even though he is contracted with Dortmund until 2024, Haaland will be available for as little as $88 million in the summer of 2022. This is due to a clause added by his Super Agent, Mino Raiola, in his Dortmund contract.

However, it would not be shocking if Chelsea met Dortmund’s lofty demands this time, since Stamford Bridge owner Roman Abramovich regards Haaland as a generational talent capable of propelling the club to new heights in the coming decade.

