Manchester United could be about to put an end to Kylian Mbappe’s ambition of playing for Liverpool.

Liverpool are still linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe, but a move elsewhere might have an impact on the forward’s future.

For the previous few of years, the Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Indeed, despite Liverpool’s history of restraint in the transfer market, the Reds were really interested in the forward before he moved from Monaco to the French capital, and the reports have not died down.

The speculation was fueled further last week when Marca reported that Mbappe had informed PSG that he did not want to sign a new deal.

The 22-year-current old’s contract with the Ligue 1 club expires next summer, and the club is desperate to maintain their star player.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is said to be a long-time admirer of Mbappe, and they may be about to make their feelings known.

Raphael Varane appears to be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, with Manchester United circling.

It has been rumoured that a deal is nearing completion, with a €50 million sum being mentioned.

According to Deportes Cuatro, Madrid will utilize the money received from the sale of Varane to sign Mbappe this summer.

They further claim that Mbappe intends to join Real Madrid in August and that he will continue to train with PSG but decline their contract offer.

PSG may have no choice but to sell Mbappe this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.