Manchester United continues to make errors that FSG would not tolerate at Liverpool.

Manchester United extended Eric Bailly’s contract in April.

It was a contract that would last until 2024 and pay him around £100,000 per week.

Six months later, United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer chose to bring back Harry Maguire from injury for the 4-2 loss, despite the fact that Bailly was fit and ready.

This season, the Ivorian has only played in the Carabao Cup, and he appears to be a long way from resuming his starting place at Old Trafford. He joins the ranks of United’s other big-money players who only exist on the outskirts.

This season, Donny van de Beek has only seen five minutes of Premier League action. The blockbuster signing for United last summer came after a highly impressive period at Ajax, when he established himself as one of Europe’s most wanted young midfielders.

He’s practically become a punchline now, a player who can’t get minutes no matter what the situation.

Then there’s Phil Jones, who was once expected to be the next great English defender but has since been mocked during his time at Manchester United. He hasn’t played a single minute this season, and he only appeared twice last year. He’s become synonymous with United’s botched transfer and retention strategy.

Diogo Dalot is another player that can be introduced to the mix. Even three years into his career, his appearances for United have been infrequent.

Even just focusing on those players, it’s a safe guess that far over £300,000 is spent per week on players that don’t contribute much. Jones and Bailly, for example, have become nearly immovable things on the market thanks to United’s efforts.

United spend just £322.6 million on wages, compared to Liverpool’s £325.5 million. When Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive salary are factored into the 2022 accounting, the pay bill will be considerably greater.

Bailly, Van de Beek, Jones, and Dalot have all spent more than £102 million on transfers. It costs a lot of money to hire someone to keep an eye on you.

