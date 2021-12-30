Manchester United Confirm Three Players Won’t Play Against Burnley [Details]. Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Three Players Won’t Play Against Burnley [Details].

Manchester United have confirmed that at least three players will miss Thursday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

For their forthcoming match at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will be without Bruno Fernandes, Victor Lindelof, and Paul Pogba.

Lindelof missed Manchester United’s trip to St. James’ Park earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19 just one day before the match. The Swedish center-back is now being held in solitary confinement.

According to Man Utd’s official website, Fernandes will miss one match after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Monday night. He faced a big criticism after the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Pogba has been out of action since November due to a hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty with the French national team. The game against Burnley will be the 11th that Pogba will miss this season owing to his thigh injury.

Apart from the injury, Pogba has missed two league games, against Spurs and Man City, after being sent a red card in Man United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in October.

Pogba’s current Manchester United contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Frenchman has yet to negotiate a new deal. Pogba will be permitted to begin negotiations with foreign teams on January 1, 2022, allowing the Red Devils to lose their star midfielder for free in the summer.

Manchester United has only won three of their last five league games, drawing the other two. Edinson Cavani scored a late equalizer in their previous game against Newcastle to give his team a critical point. Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim head coach, criticized his players after the game, claiming he “didn’t enjoy the performance at all.” After 17 games in the 2021-22 Premier League, the Red Devils have 28 points and are in seventh place.