Manchester United are reportedly ‘ready to move on’ from winger Jadon Sancho following his arrival.

Manchester United is experiencing an incredible summer transfer season, as the club makes moves in the hopes of dethroning cross-town rival Manchester City from the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have previously been linked with Cristiano Romero of Atalanta, Declan Rice of West Ham United, and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, all of whom they are likely to sign before the end of the week.

This summer will almost certainly go down in Red Devils history as the “Summer of Sancho,” as the club’s long-running pursuit of the England national team member has finally paid off, with a deal with Borussia Dortmund to bring him home.

Someone will have to be moved to the bench or, even worse, sold as a result of his arrival at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial must have been worried about reports of Sancho joining Manchester United for a long time, and his arrival at the club may have confirmed his suspicions.

According to new rumors, Manchester United is looking to sell Martial in order to recoup some of the £72.9 million ($100.2 million) it paid to Dortmund for Sancho.

According to this source, Manchester United has been listening to transfer proposals for Martial, and to a lesser extent Donny van de Beek, as early as late June–and there are plenty of suitors on the market.

Barcelona is a possible landing site for him, as the Blaugrana are aiming to meet free agent Lionel Messi’s expectations for a contending club while still making room to sign him to a contract extension.

Martial’s status at Old Trafford has seen him consigned to the bench after failing to gain manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s approval to start, and with Edinson Cavani’s return, his contract was extended for another year.

Moving Martial makes the most sense for them right now, as their chase of Varane nears conclusion.