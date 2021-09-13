Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing an ex-Barcelona striker who dislikes Lionel Messi.

Manchester United is set to sign a former Barcelona striker in the future.

Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig could be in for a career-changing transfer window, as both his boyhood club Barcelona and English Premier League giant Manchester United are keeping tabs on him, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The aforementioned clubs are likely to pursue the forward “either in the winter market or next summer.”

The pursuit of Olmo, however, could result in a bidding battle, as Serie A side Juventus and Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have both been mentioned in the conversation, according to the article.

As things stand, Olmo is likely to be a marginal player for Manchester United, which appears to be enjoying its loaded frontline, anchored by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Olmo, on the other hand, has already expressed his intention to make a sensational comeback to Barcelona.

Olmo added earlier this year, “Barca will always have a particular place in my heart.” “It was an honor to have performed there. It serves as a model for the rest of the football world, and any child would give anything to play there, where so many greats have come to study the game.”

Olmo joined Barcelona at the age of nine and was trained at the club’s renowned La Masia program.

The Spaniard, unlike other Barcelona academy players, was not a major fan of the Catalans’ former talisman Lionel Messi.

“Before I joined La Masia, I went to Castelldefels with my father to watch him manage a game,” Olmo remembered. “I was eight years old at the time. I was blissfully playing with a ball by myself when someone—I believe it was a friend of my father’s—came up and said, ‘Hey, Dani, come here!’ You won’t believe what I’m about to tell you. ‘You’re going to be photographed with Lionel Messi!’

He went on to say, “Apparently, Messi had a friend playing in the Castelldefels game and had came down to meet him.” “Wow, Messi, isn’t he? Are you in Castelldefels? What child wouldn’t want a photo with him? Well, it’s me! ‘No, thank you,’ I said. I’m ok. I’d like to continue playing! Isn’t it only a picture?’

Olmo is in his third season at RB Leipzig and has been a consistent starter for the Bundesliga club.

He had a strong season last year, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.