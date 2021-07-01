Manchester United are reportedly interested in Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

What the newspapers are saying

The Guardian reports that Declan Rice, Pau Torres, and Harry Kane are among the players on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist after the signing of Jadon Sancho was confirmed.

Arsenal will have more finances for summer acquisitions now that Mesut Ozil has left the club, according to the Daily Mirror, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares poised to be the first newcomers through the door.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chris Wilder and Steve Cooper have both been linked with the vacant role at Craven Cottage. Scott Parker left Fulham at the end of June, leaving the club without a manager.

According to the Daily Star, Bayern Munich will demand £77 million for Kingsley Coman, despite Manchester United and Liverpool showing interest in the 25-year-old.

According to the Daily Star, Juventus is attempting to sabotage Roma’s deal for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka. Xhaka has been offered £13 million by Roma, but Arsenal is seeking for a fee in the region of £17 million in order to trigger a bidding war between the Serie A rivals.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Locatelli, Manuel: According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is attempting to outmuscle Juventus in the hunt to capture the Sassuolo midfielder who has impressed for Italy at Euro 2020.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Locatelli’s Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi is coveted by both Leicester and AC Milan.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: I’m Albert Sambi Lokonga, and I’m According to the Daily Express, Arsenal is close to making a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Anderlecht midfielder.