Manchester United are reportedly ‘extremely close’ to signing Harry Maguire’s defensive partner.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s fantasy backfield duo is set to materialize.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are getting closer to signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

Varane has been on the market since March, after the 27-year-old stated that he will not be signing a contract extension with Real Madrid.

This effectively compelled the club to sell him a year before his contract was set to end, as Real Madrid preferred to get some type of compensation for losing such a key member of their defense.

Real Madrid has already lost a vital member of their defense after allowing Sergio Ramos, 35, to join Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United and Varane’s camps have been negotiating since March, but the glacial pace of their discussions has dragged the two sides the whole transfer window, which shuts on August 31.

After a long and drawn-out saga with Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United can finally focus all of their efforts on building their roster for the upcoming season, with Jadon Sancho firmly established in their offensive line.

In addition to Varane, Manchester United is interested with bringing Declan Rice from West Ham United into the midfield in the aim of competing for at least an English Premier League title this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United’s earlier proposal of £50 million ($69.4 million) was insufficient for Real Madrid, who were reportedly looking for a package worth up to £80 million ($111.1 million) for Varane.

But it wasn’t long before it became evident that no team would even come close to matching their asking price.

Varane is not in a hurry to join Manchester United following France’s excellent but ultimately disappointing performance at the 2020 European Championships, so the deal’s delayed pace is a bit of a positive for the club.

Manchester United isn’t done retooling their roster yet, with rumours claiming that midfielder Paul Pogba is in talks with PSG about a move to France.