Manchester United are reportedly desperate to keep Jesse Lingard.

What the newspapers are saying

The Daily Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford, with talks over a new three-year contract about to begin. Lingard’s performance on loan for West Ham in the second half of last season sparked discussion about his future, but it appears the club’s hierarchy wants him to stay.

Keeping with Manchester United, the Daily Star reports that the club will speak with Eduardo Camavinga’s representatives next week. Rennes in Ligue 1 presently has the 18-year-old midfielder on their books, but Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid may try to scuttle any transfer.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal’s bid to buy Dennis Praet could be successful for the second time. In 2019, the Belgian selected Leicester over Arsenal, but the 27-year-old only made 15 appearances last season and could be seeking for fresh pastures, with the north London club eager to pounce.

IvanToney of Brentford might be on the move, according to the Daily Express, with two clubs competing for his signing. Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in signing the striker, with Everton also interested.

According to the Daily Mail, FelipeAnderson could be returning to Lazio. According to the newspaper, the midfielder, who joined West Ham from Serie A for a club-record amount in 2018, has begun conversations about a possible cut-price reunion.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Antoine Griezmann: Manchester City may aim to sign the Barcelona and France star if they fail to land Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, according to Fichajes.

Hector Bellerin: According to Gianluca di Marzio, Inter Milan has approached Arsenal about defender Achraf Hakimi, who is expected to depart the Serie A club.

Joe Worrall: According to the Sun, the Nottingham Forest defender has been linked with a move to newly promoted Brentford.