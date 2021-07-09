Manchester United are pursuing a $24 million Brazilian winger who was once a target for Manchester City, according to reports.

Manchester United are allegedly still interested in signing Gabriel Veron, a Brazilian winger, during the current transfer season. Veron, a teen forward from Palmeiras, was first linked with the Red Devils in November 2019.

Manchester United may have to compete with Serie A team Sassuolo for Veron’s transfer, according to Italian media site Il Resto Del Carlino.

Manchester United are looking to add a striker to their attack after the signing of midfielder Jadon Sancho.

According to another Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Sassuolo are set to make a formal approach ‘within a few days,’ which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have to act soon if they want to bring Veron to Old Trafford.

Palmeiras had requested a fee of roughly $24 million for Veron, but according to the Calciomercato source, the deal might be finalized for $19 million.

Furthermore, Veron was previously a target for Manchester City, the Red Devils’ next-door neighbors. According to Veron’s agent, the Etihad side contacted his reps in February.

“These are circumstances I have no control over. “There are conversations with various clubs, and the offers are likely to become official,” Lupercio Segundo told Europa Calcio in an interview, according to Teamtalk. There are no rumours, however, that the Etihad side is interested in signing the Brazilian winger.

Veron began his soccer career with the youth team of Santa Cruz de Natal in 2015 before joining Palmeiras, one of Brazil’s most successful clubs, two years later. In 2018, he signed his first professional contract with Verdo. A year later, he signed a pre-contract with Palmeiras that will keep him with the club until 2024. When he turned 18 in September 2019, the contract went into effect.

Veron made his first-team debut in the Brazilian league Serie A a few months later, coming on as a second-half replacement in a 1–0 away loss to Fluminense.

Veron has 11 goals and five assists in as much as 40 matches for Palmeiras over the course of two seasons in all competitions.

The young phenom is noted for his versatility, having represented Brazil’s Under-17 team on many times, notably at the 2019 U-17 World Cup. He is mostly a right-sided attacker, but he can also play on the left side and through the middle.