Manchester United are interested in signing a Chelsea midfielder who is seeking $264K per week, according to reports.

In the summer of 2022, Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger’s current Chelsea contract expires in less than six months, and the Blues have yet to sign him to a new term. According to German media outlet Sky Deutschland, Manchester United is the latest candidate in the hunt to recruit the French national.

Manchester United are reportedly seeking for a stronger center defense partner for summer signing Raphael Varane, and Rudiger may be an excellent option.

Rudiger has established himself as one of the greatest center-backs in the world, having played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League success last season. Apart from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich are among the top European teams interested in signing Rudiger.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strike an arrangement with Rudiger, who has started all 15 Premier League games for Chelsea. In total, the defender has appeared in 21 competitive matches for Chelsea in the 2021-22 season, scoring two goals, both in the Premier League.

Rudiger has rejected Chelsea’s initial offer of roughly $184,850 per week, preferring a new contract worth around $264,060-per-week. The French defender believes he is deserving of a place among Chelsea’s top earners.

Rudiger had previously been believed to have secured a verbal deal with Real Madrid for a free move in the summer of 2022.

According to Spanish daily El Nacional, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is enraged by Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rudiger and has chosen to walk away from talks over Eden Hazard’s return to Stamford Bridge as a result.

Hazard, who cost $113 million when he transferred from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019, has struggled in the Spanish capital. In his third season at Real Madrid, the former Chelsea midfielder has only made 55 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.