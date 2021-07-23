Manchester United are in pole position to sign the star teammate of Bruno Fernandes this summer: Report

Manchester United are said to be leading the race to capture Wolves midfielder Rubem Neves during the current summer transfer window.

Arsenal, who have been widely linked with a move for Neves in recent weeks, have fallen behind Manchester United in the battle to sign the Wolves midfielder, who is a Portugal teammate of Bruno Fernandes, according to talkSport.

According to The Athletic, Neves, who is under contract with Wolves until 2024, has an asking price of roughly $48 million. His current market worth is roughly $50 million, hence the value is lower.

Arsenal are on the lookout for a suitable replacement for Granit Xhaka, who is anticipated to join AS Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season, while Manchester United are keen to add a midfielder regardless of Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

“Neves is a different player.” Mikel Arteta has been keeping a close eye on things, but his pursuit of a move to Arsenal appears to have stalled. Wolves have set their price at £35 million ($48 million), and they’re willing to negotiate in order to raise finances for their new manager, Bruno Lage. Liverpool has been mentioned to me, but Manchester United has expressed an interest. Ruben Neves, a Portuguese teammate of Bruno Fernandes, is attempting to persuade Neves to join United at Old Trafford. Regardless of Paul Pogba’s future at the club, they want another midfielder, according to Alex Crook of talkSport.

Neves started in Porto’s youth system when he was eight years old. During the 2014-15 season, he progressed through the ranks and earned his senior debut with the Primeira Liga team. He spent three full seasons at Porto, scoring four goals in 93 appearances in all competitions.

Neves moved from Porto to Wolves for $22 million in the summer of 2017. In his first season at Wolves, he competed in England’s second-tier tournament, The Championship. In 42 league games, he scored six goals and added an assist, helping Wolves reclaim their place in the Premier League. He has been a fixture in the Wolves’ squad since then.

Neves has 176 competitive appearances for Wolves in four seasons, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists.