Manchester United are expected to sign a Real Madrid defender before the end of the week.

Manchester United has its sights set on winning the English Premier League, and its transfers this transfer window reflect that ambition.

The Manchester United transfer saga has come to a conclusion, with the club announcing Jadon Sancho’s formal arrival over the weekend.

Manchester United is allegedly looking for a defender to partner with captain Harry Maguire as the team looks to strengthen its backline after allowing 44 goals in the 2020-21 season.

This search has led them to Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, whose contract is slated to expire in 2022.

Since Sancho’s arrival, the French defender has been at the top of Manchester United’s transfer wish list.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have reportedly been closing in on a deal in recent days, according to Goal.

The La Liga giants have already lost long-serving captain Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain and would do anything to keep Varane.

Varane was offered a contract extension after the conclusion of his 10th season at the Bernabeu, but he declined because he is set about joining the Red Devils.

Despite new arrival David Alaba’s personal request to keep him in Spain, it may not be possible for them to keep him.

The club’s financial troubles have already been well-documented as a result of the pandemic, and taking a step back this season by selling players is at the top of the priority list.

According to reports, the two parties are anticipated to reach an agreement worth between €45 million ($53 million) and €55 million ($65 million).

Manchester United is utilizing its leverage–expiring Varane’s contract, his desire to go, and Real Madrid’s financial difficulties–to persuade the club to sell him now rather than later in the season.

The two clubs have a good relationship and have helped each other with transfers in the past, most notably the then-world record £80 million ($110 million) transfer fee for Cristiano Ronaldo.

While terms should be finalized by the end of the week, both clubs are looking forward to the start of their respective league seasons.