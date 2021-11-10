Manchester United are desperate to purchase Chelsea’s $93 million target in January in order to solve their defensive problems.

Manchester United are hoping to beat Chelsea to the signing of Seville defender Jules Kounde in the January transfer window, according to reports.

According to Spanish media outlet Seville ABC, the Red Devils are willing to meet Seville’s exorbitant asking price of $93 million for Kounde in order to solve their defensive problems.

Kounde was a top target for Chelsea last summer. The Stamford Bridge side, on the other hand, refused to accept Seville’s $93 million demand, preferring to pay a maximum of $58 million. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is said to still be interested in signing Kounde, who is regarded as one of the most gifted young center-backs of his generation.

This season, the 22-year-old French defender, who is under contract with Seville until 2024, has continued to impress. Seville’s defensive backline has allowed only seven goals in the league so far, and they have 27 points from 12 games, which is equal to Real Madrid’s total. Los Blancos are second in the table with a better goal difference than Seville, who are third.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is having defensive problems in the Premier League. The Red Devils are now sixth in the 2021-22 Premier League table, having conceded 17 goals in 11 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Chelsea leads the table with only four goals conceded, demonstrating Tuchel’s outstanding defense.

Manchester United, along with Chelsea, were still interested in signing Kounde in the summer of 2021. The Red Devils had withdrew from the contest to sign Seville’s Kounde once the emphasis had switched to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

According to Spanish news site Diario AS, Seville are concerned that the current season will be Kounde’s final with the club, as they anticipate Manchester United will activate the French defender’s release clause in January.

Kounde progressed through the ranks at Bordeaux before making his Ligue 1 debut in 2018. Before joining La Liga club Seville in the summer of 2019, he gained valuable experience with Bordeaux, making 70 competitive matches for them.

Seville paid $29 million for Kounde, but the center-back has improved his value with consistent performances over the years, resulting in a big return for the club. In, Kounde assisted Seville in winning the Europa League.