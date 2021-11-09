Manchester United are dealt yet another blow as a $121 million player joins Solskjaer’s injury list.

The French Football Federation (FFF) stated on Monday that Paul Pogba will miss France’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

According to a press release from FFF, Pogba suffered an injury to his right thigh while training on Monday and will miss Saturday’s home play against Kazakhstan and the away match against Finland on Nov. 16.

Didier Deschamps, the head coach of the France national team, has picked AS Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout as Pogba’s replacement for the current international break.

Pogba, who is serving a three-match domestic suspension, was already set to miss Manchester United’s Premier League encounter against Watford on Nov. 20. The French midfielder received the suspension after being hauled off in United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford last month. For a terrible tackle on Liverpool’s Naby Keita, he received a red card.

France must win one of their final two matches to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be contested in Qatar.

Pogba’s injury has added to Manchester United’s list of ailing players. Due to injuries, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing a number of players, including Pogba’s France teammate Raphael Varane. With a hamstring issue, the center-back is out. Last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City was missed by Edinson Cavani, while Luke Shaw was substituted in the same game due to a head injury.

Shaw is still recovering from a concussion and did not join the England squad on Monday.

Solskjaer’s predicament has worsened in recent Premier League matches, with the Norwegian possibly nearing the end of his tenure at Old Trafford.

According to reports, there is a rift between Solskjaer and Pogba. Manchester United’s contract talks with the former Juventus midfielder are reported to have come to a halt. Pogba, who joined United for $121 million from Juventus and is the club’s record signing, has less than a year left on his contract and could depart as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho of Manchester United were not selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s next World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

While Greenwood has begged Southgate to hold off on playing him until next season, the English manager believes Sancho and Lingard require more game time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.