Manchester United winger Paul Pogba appears to be sticking put this summer, as the club is confident in working out a deal with him.

Manchester United were able to bring in their two main objectives in the form of long-term goal Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and world-class defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid during their hectic transfer window.

Many saw these two signings as the club’s way of reinforcing their bid to stop Manchester City from winning their fourth title in five years.

However, they must first take care of affairs at home before turning their attention to their opponents.

Pogba has been linked with a move to PSG, where he would join a dream team that includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, and the newly signed Lionel Messi.

Pogba has also been linked with Juventus, who want to bring him back to the club that launched his career.

The Italian club, according to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, found the €60 million ($70.4 million) price tag for Pogba to be too much for them to pay.

Manchester United was expecting a Pogba bid from PSG, according to ESPN, but the two-year, €30-35 million ($35.2 – $41.1 million) Messi acquisition has depleted their transfer capital.

Manchester United is sure that they can maintain Pogba and extend his contract because no other team has the financial wherewithal to sign him.

Pogba’s choice to stay at Manchester United, however, may be influenced by the club’s success in the English Premier League and other European competitions.

Pogba is an important part of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield, and losing him would be a major setback for the team, which is seeking to make significant progress this season.

Pogba’s transfer ambitions appear to be dwindling this summer, and his decision to stay with Manchester United, where he’ll be able to work with Sancho and Anthony Martial on the attack, could prove fruitful.