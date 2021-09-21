Manchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record sum of $74 million in 2019, to replace Paul Pogba.

Mauricio Pochettino gave Ndombele his first taste of success when he joined Spurs from Lyon. However, since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Frenchman has fallen down Spurs’ pecking order. According to Italian daily Calciomercato, while Spurs CEO Daniel Levy is trying to move the midfielder, the Red Devils are keeping an eye on Ndombele’s contract situation at the North London club.

Ndombele, who is 24 years old, has only eight goals and eight assists in 77 appearances for Spurs in all competitions. In 46 competitive appearances for the Spurs last season, he scored six goals and added four assists. The central midfielder has only appeared in two games so far this season.

Manchester United are keen to keep Pogba, who is off to his greatest start in the Premier League this season, assisted seven goals in five games for the Red Devils. Pogba’s current deal expires in a year, and he has yet to sign a new one.

Pogba, along with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood, is an important element of Solskjaer’s offense, which is probably one of Europe’s best right now.

Pogba has long been associated with Real Madrid and Juventus, but he is also said to be a target for FC Barcelona, who are aiming to rebuild their squad following the Lionel Messi era.

Manchester United is reportedly planning to make Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League on a deal worth more than $547,000 per week in order to persuade him to sign an extension.

Apart from Ndombele, Manchester United are considering Frank Kessie of AC Milan as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Pogba had previously stated that he wanted his France national teammate Kessie to join the Red Devils.

“Extremely well done. He is a man, not a boy. It was a pleasure to be able to perform beside him. He is a high-energy individual. He is a high-energy individual with exceptional technical and physical abilities. In an interview, Pogba stated, “I hope to play a lot of games with him and to always be on his side.”