Manchester United are aware that despite a weekly wage of $543K, the midfielder will not sign a new contract.

Despite getting a sizable offer from Manchester United, Paul Pogba is allegedly unlikely to sign a new contract with the club this summer.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United has offered Pogba a weekly salary of roughly $543,000, which would make him the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, topping David de Gea’s $511,000 weekly compensation. Pogba’s new contract will keep him at the Red Devils until 2026.

Pogba, who currently makes roughly $395,000 per week at Manchester United, will be thrilled with the new offer. He is in the penultimate year of his contract at Old Trafford, and if he does not sign an extension before the end of the summer, he will be free to negotiate with other teams in January.

Manchester United wants to keep Pogba, who became the club’s most expensive acquisition when he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016 for $123 million. The former Premier League winners do not want to lose Pogba on a free transfer, and the club is under great pressure as a result of Pogba’s recent strong links with PSG (PSG).

According to rumors, PSG is willing to offer Pogba a lucrative contract for $705,000 per week, which is far more than Manchester United’s previous offer for the French midfielder.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum were all signed on free transfers by PSG before the start of the 2021-22 season, making it one of the most extraordinary transfer markets in history. Pogba’s addition to that roster next summer might further strengthen their already illustrious group.

Pogba provided four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 triumph over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday, kicking off the 2021-22 Premier League on a high note. He also had a strong showing with the France national team at Euro 2020, where he scored a goal and added an assist in four games.

Pogba has 38 goals and 49 assists in 209 competitive appearances for Manchester United during two stints.

On Sunday, the Red Devils will meet Southampton in the Premier League.