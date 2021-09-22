Manchester United approves the $55 million star’s departure amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

Anthony Martial is expected to depart Manchester United in January, with FC Barcelona and Tottenham interested.

Martial’s current deal has three years left on it, and Manchester United is valued at roughly $55 million, according to sports media site Eurosport.

The International Business Times, on the other hand, was unable to independently verify it.

Martial, who made 36 appearances for Manchester United last season, is finding it difficult to fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans this season. Out of Manchester United’s five Premier League matches in the 2021-22 season, Martial has only started once, come off the bench three times, and was an unused replacement in their 2-1 win over West Ham last weekend.

Manchester United officials, according to the report, have given Martial’s advisors permission to explore for a new club for their client. While Martial is open to joining a Premier League competitor, he may potentially accept a transfer offer from any team outside. Martial currently has no offer in place, but the Old Trafford club would be willing to let him go if a reasonable offer came in during the winter window.

Martial, who joined Manchester United from Monaco in the summer of 2015, had been attempting to establish himself as the club’s No. 9 player. However, the arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo last season, as well as the rapid ascent of young Mason Greenwood, have made it even more difficult for Martial to secure enough playing time at Old Trafford.

At Manchester United, the French forward makes roughly $341,000 each week. Barcelona, which is in the midst of a huge financial crisis, will struggle to match, let alone exceed, Martial’s present salary.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been a long-time admirer of Martial, having attempted to sign him in 2015 before he moved to Old Trafford. According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are planning to offer Harry Kane in a swap deal that would send Martial to North London and Kane to Manchester.

Martial has made 337 competitive games for Manchester United since his debut in 2015, scoring 93 goals and assisting on 58 occasions.