Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in a striker for $104 million.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Manchester City and Manchester United are preparing to compete for Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak in a bidding battle.

According to the rumor, both Manchester teams are battling for Isak’s signing, since he has a €90 million ($104 million) release clause that will kick in next summer.

Isak played well for Sweden’s national team during their brief appearance at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, however they were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing 2-1 to Ukraine.

For either side, pursuing a star who has yet to demonstrate his abilities at the top level is a huge risk, but the rewards could far outweigh the risk.

Manchester City said their goodbyes to long-serving striker Sergio Aguero, who joined La Liga giants Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Pep Guardiola’s side tried several times to sign Tottenham Hotspurs captain Harry Kane, but all of their attempts were unsuccessful.

Due to the lack of a dominant striker, the Citizens have been forced to rely on a balanced assault, with Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, and Bernardo Silva all scoring two goals each.

It might be said that England forward Raheem Sterling is the team’s main goal scorer, but the arrival of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has forced Sterling to sit out.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has put a lot of pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win, but their recent form suggests that they need more support.

The signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were considered as important additions, but the Red Devils’ poor run of play was highlighted by a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, the club’s midfield maestros, have four goals each, while Ronaldo has three.

Isak has 26 goals in 76 games for Real Sociedad since joining the club in 2019.

The quick forward can open space for himself and score against tight defenses, as well as making fantastic reads off crosses for an easy chance in front of goal.

If given enough time to improve his skills, Isak might be exactly what both clubs require next season, and it would not be surprising to see the young Swede in the English Premier League.