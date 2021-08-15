Manchester United and Manchester City are currently dealing with a significant selection dilemma.

After Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent was called up for international service, Jurgen Klopp could be faced with a selection issue next month.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho have all been named to the Selecao squad for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, which will take place in September.

Brazil will play three games in eight days to make up for lost dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has severely impacted the South American schedule.

As a result, the third of those games – against Peru at home – will not take place until the evening of Thursday, September 9 local time, which is early the next morning in the UK.

It very certainly means that Premier League clubs will be missing the majority, if not all, of their South American international contingent for the weekend’s fixtures.

Manchester City and Manchester United, who are both in action at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 against Leicester City and Newcastle United, respectively, are likely to be affected.

Liverpool will not play again until the following Sunday, when they travel to Leeds United for a 4.30 p.m. match.

With only 61 hours between the completion of Brazil’s encounter against Peru and kick-off at Elland Road, it’s unclear whether any of Alisson, Fabinho, or Firmino will play for the Reds.

Alisson started Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, while Fabinho and Firmino came off the bench shortly after the hour mark, with Firmino scoring the game’s second goal.