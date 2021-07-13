Manchester United and Liverpool have received a letter from Dean Henderson regarding Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk.

Harry Maguire, according to Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, belongs in the same category as Virgil van Dijk.

Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender at £80 million, was instrumental in helping England reach the Euro 2020 final2.

The centre-back was nominated in the tournament’s squad of the tournament, alongside teammates Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling, after his outstanding performances this summer.

Since signing from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a huge presence at the back for the Reds.

Liverpool has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and their first League Championship in 30 years since he arrived at Anfield.

Many in the game consider the defender to be the best in the world, having recently returned to full training after suffering a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the Merseyside derby in October.

Henderson, on the other hand, believes Maguire should be rated with Van Dijk because of his consistent form for club and country.

“How can you distrust Harry Maguire?” he told talkSPORT. Nobody has any reason to doubt him.

“He plays every single game for Manchester United, the world’s most successful football club, and he always gives his all.

“Unfortunately, no one is flawless, so you can’t play exceptional in every game, but Harry is a fantastic centre-back.

“I’d place him in the same category as Virgil van Dijk, and I think I’ll be proven correct in the next few years because he’s just going to become better.”