Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United have agreed to pay £73 million for England international Jadon Sancho, who will join the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Last summer, there was a lot of talk about the brilliant 21-year-old switching from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, but nothing came of it.

Sancho, a former Manchester City forward, is set to return to the north west and join United, with Dortmund confirming a deal of 85 million euros (£73 million).

The price will be paid in five installments, according to the PA news agency, with the forward expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a second season.

“Jadon Sancho is close to (a) move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United,” Dortmund claimed in a statement on their official website. Both teams and the player have reached an agreement in principle today.

“Upon completion of this transaction, Manchester United will pay BVB an 85 million euro fixed transfer compensation.

“At this point, the contractual details must be coordinated and finished.

“In addition, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player’s previous club, and proper and timely processing in accordance with the FIFA transfer matching system provisions.”

The Old Trafford giants confirmed the news later on Thursday.

In a statement, Manchester United announced, “Manchester United is thrilled to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Jadon Sancho.”

“The agreement is subject to contractual terms and a medical examination, which will be finalized following Jadon’s participation in the UEFA European Championship.”

Sancho was a member of Manchester City’s youth system before joining Dortmund in August 2017. He has 137 appearances for the German club in all competitions, scoring 50 goals.

Sancho, who has three goals in 20 senior international appearances, would become the second most expensive Englishman behind Harry Maguire, who United purchased from Leicester for £80 million two years ago.

