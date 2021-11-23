Manchester United advances to the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday, securing their place in the Champions League last 16 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goal.

At the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench, Ronaldo’s magnificent lob was followed by Jadon Sancho’s maiden United goal.

After coming on in the 66th minute, Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United’s goals, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference once more, his instinctive shot in the 78th minute breaking open a game that looked destined to go goalless.

United were able to soothe the storm with a win that puts them three points clear at the top of Group F after a tumultuous few days that saw Solskjaer ousted following Saturday’s humbling 4-1 defeat by Watford.

With Villarreal, who are currently in second place, facing Atalanta in the last game, United, who play Young Boys at home, are now assured to advance and, most likely, to first place.

Carrick is only in charge for the time being, as the club announced on Sunday that they would choose an interim coach until appointing a permanent coach next summer.

Several names have been mentioned, with former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde being the most recent to surface on Tuesday.

In his first press conference on Monday, Carrick, who donned a black suit and won the Champions League once during his 12 years as a Manchester United player, was surprisingly hesitant to distinguish himself from Solskjaer.

When asked if he could help United break out of their slump, he answered “we’ll have to see,” adding that he and the Norwegian shared “same beliefs” and “that’s why we worked together for so long.”

His team selection, on the other hand, was more daring, with Fernandes serving as a statement move. Donny van de Beek was brought in to replace the Portuguese playmaker, while Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, and Fred were brought in to replace Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Nemanja Matic.

None of the people who were promoted could adequately explain why they were chosen. Telles was exposed twice in the first half, but Martial remained virtually unnoticed until being replaced by Rashford in the second half.

Villarreal, the Europa League champions who will almost certainly need to beat Atalanta to advance, had chances but failed to capitalize on them, and were punished as a result.

The first half was exciting, even if it never really got going, with both teams waiting for the other to overcommit or make a mistake.

Scott McTominay came dangerously near.