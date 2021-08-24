Manchester United, according to a club legend, “needs” one more piece to win the league title.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player, believes his former club is missing one more component in their quest for the English Premier League crown.

The football expert has a player in mind for them to seek now rather than later if they absolutely want to cement their reputation as league challengers. The right-back made 400 games with his lone club over 19 years.

Prior to Leceister City’s Premier League match against West Ham United, he commented on Sky Sports, “I don’t see why Manchester United aren’t making that extra step this transfer window.”

“Historically, they’ve always pursued the best English player in the Premier League. Why isn’t Harry Kane being pursued? You go to 94, 95 points if Harry Kane joins Manchester United, and they still have to replace [Edinson] Cavani and [Anthony] Martial. Why don’t you go get him right now? … The addition of Kane would be a differentiator.”

The Tottenham striker and England captain has been linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City, the Red Devils’ cross-town rival, being his preferred destination.

His main justification for this is that Chelsea was able to buy former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter and Manchester City acquired England international team star Jack Grealish, leaving the Old Trafford side short on goal scorers.

After that, Neville expressed his reservations about Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s abilities to help the club win silverware this season.

Southampton gave Manchester United fans a scare this weekend when they scored an early goal, but the match ended in a stalemate courtesy to Paul Pogba’s second-half assist for Mason Greenwood.

Sancho has only appeared as a substitute so far, while Varane has yet to make his Manchester United debut as the two newcomers work their way through the club’s playbook.

Manchester United has just a week to persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract, or they may follow Neville’s advice and make a big move for Tottenham’s Kane.

Prior to the short international break in September, the club will face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.