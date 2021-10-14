Manchester City’s prized midfielder is set to sign a new long-term contract, according to reports.

Phil Foden has always stated his wish to stay at the City of Manchester Stadium, and it appears that he will be able to do so until at least 2027.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City is close to signing Foden to a long-term contract, a six-year agreement that will keep the superb midfielder with the Sky Blues for the next six years.

The English midfielder has developed into one of Pep Guardiola’s first-team players at the tender age of 21.

Despite the fact that he has three years left on his contract, the move looks to have been done to not just reward him but also to ensure that no other teams try to lure him away from Manchester City.

It’s also worth noting that, for his part, Foden had always planned on staying with the Citizens.

This goes back to when he was six years old, and he repeated that it is a difficult link to sever, according to Goal.

“Considering how much I’ve followed Manchester City from a young age, I can only picture myself playing for them,” he remarked earlier this year. “Playing for a club that you support always helps.” It was not an easy road for the Englishman, who had to wait his turn to get to where he is now.

Guardiola kept his confidence, believing that the best way for Foden to show his full worth was to be around players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, rather than being sent out.

So far, Foden’s plan has worked out beautifully. He has appeared in 130 games for Manchester City, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

In addition, he has three English Premier League titles under his belt and was a member of the club’s UEFA Champions League runner-up result.

But perhaps Foden’s most notable achievement was being chosen to the men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, which includes De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias, and Riyad Mahrez.

Despite having to cope with a foot ailment at the start of the season, Foden’s versatility allows Guardiola to utilise him in a variety of ways going forward.

Guardiola will also benefit from his signing, as players like Sterling, Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus are all nearing the end of their contracts.