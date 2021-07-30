Manchester City’s ‘phenom’ expands his options, which aren’t limited to Tottenham.

Manchester City is well aware that they must find a means to collect finances in order to sign Harry Kane.

That can only be accomplished if some players are sold, and Bernardo Silva appears to be one of them.

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Silva looking to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese midfielder, though, does not appear to be considering Spurs as his only option.

According to reports, his representatives are now on the lookout for a new club in order to pique interest in the former AS Monaco star.

Silva was dubbed a “phenom” by Manchester City colleague Ruben Dias, and the moniker appears to have stemmed from the fact that he is an excellent offensive player.

While playing for the Citizens, he has three Premier League victories and one EFL Cup to his name.

In 131 Premier League outings, he has scored 21 goals.

In terms of Tottenham Hotspur, Silva could be a player worth considering. Despite the fact that they will not be in the UEFA Champions League next season, he could be a solid long-term investment.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who is now in charge, may wish to reconsider Silva’s contributions now that he is in charge.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese footballer is a promising talent who has the potential to make an impact for Tottenham Hotspur in the future.

Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 on a five-year agreement worth £43 million ($59.96 million).

The team is still deciding who to sacrifice, and Silva appears to be the most likely candidate.

Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Jesus are among the other players linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will need to raise £160 million ($223 million) to sign Kane.

Aside from the England captain, the Sky Blues are also interested in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

If this holds, the Citizens will need to collect more than £225 million ($313 million) to get the pair.

Manchester City has reportedly begun talks with Aston Villa about acquiring Grealish, according to The Guardian.