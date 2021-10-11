Manchester City’s Master Plan For A World-Class Striker Includes A Major Sponsor, According To Transfer Rumors

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is expected to be one of the most sought-after transfer targets next summer, and Manchester City could have an ace up their sleeve in luring him to the Etihad.

Manchester City is hoping that Puma can step in and tempt Haaland to join them over Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, according to an exclusive story by Harry Pratt of the Daily Star.

The German sportswear company is seeking to entice Haaland away from Nike by making him the face of their brand.

Puma, according to Pratt, is willing to offer Haaland a four-year agreement worth £50 million ($68.1 million).

The report also stated that if the Norwegian decides to move brands, he may do so sooner, potentially allowing Manchester City to sign the highly desired striker.

The bidding war for Haaland began earlier this summer, when teams tried everything they could to persuade Borussia Dortmund to trade the prolific 21-year-old attacker.

All speculation and rumors were put to rest after Haaland tweeted that he and his day ones were ready to embark on the trek.

Manchester City’s clothing sponsor is Puma, which has committed to a ten-year deal worth an estimated £650 million ($884.9 million).

Puma has personal deals with key players including manager Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker, Ederson, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Haaland might be added to the list shortly.

According to The Athletic, Haaland is said to have a £68 million ($92.6 million) release clause that will go into effect next summer.

Having Haaland at the head of Manchester City’s attack, if it happens, might prove to be a worthwhile gamble, given he has 47 goals in 48 league games for Borussia Dortmund.

The possibility of a sponsorship contract with Puma, combined with Manchester City’s high-caliber offensive, could be the driving force behind the highly-touted striker’s decision to join the Etihad Stadium club next summer.