Manchester City’s links to a Barcelona midfielder raise questions about the club’s need.

Manchester City has to fill a few spots, and one of them may be in midfield.

Although the Sky Blues appear to have enough players in this position, it has been recommended that Sergio Busquets be added.

Manchester City, according to Spanish publication El Nacional, could be planning something for the 33-year-old midfielder this summer.

Busquets is an experienced performer who is linked to Pep Guardiola, the club’s manager.

If the Citizens pursue the Spaniard, it will bring Busquets and Guardiola back together. Despite the fact that the defensive midfielder has had a lot of success with FC Barcelona so far.

He has eight La Liga wins and three UEFA Champions League titles to his credit.

However, given the Catalans’ financial difficulties, Busquets’ transfer to another team is a distinct possibility.

Rodri and Fernandinho, on the other hand, are still present. This raises concerns that Guardiola is amassing an excessive amount of talent.

However, given Fernandinho’s age, who is already 36, Busquets may be a viable replacement.

However, given the Spaniard’s age of 33, this scenario suggests Busquets will only be a temporary solution.

Most clubs have started a youth movement, focusing on young players who have showed promise or have established their worth. With his colorful resume, Busquets goes well beyond that.

Apart from Busquets, the citizens have other options to explore. There’s also Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

According to La Nazione, Manchester City is ready to offer the 21-year-old striker a lucrative contract.