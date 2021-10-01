Manchester City’s injury woes have been reinforced, as Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has revealed the most recent Manchester City team news ahead of Sunday’s match against title rivals Liverpool.

City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that his team has no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Anfield; Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan are the only players missing from the squad and are expected to return after the international break.

Guardiola, on the other hand, cast doubt on where ex-Reds player Raheem Sterling fits into his best starting XI.

“Raheem can play well on the right side, and it was fantastic [when Manchester City reached]100 points. When Manchester City got 98 points, I was on the left.” According to the ex-Barcelona coach.

“As a striker, he always generates something for himself in front of goal with his mobility. Both, like Ferran [Torres], are really adept at making moves from behind in that [position].”

Harvey Elliot, a Liverpool teenager, is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained against Leeds last month.

The 18-year-old has been updating fans on his progress via Instagram, and in his most recent post, he is shown wearing an oxygen mask and captioned, “Small steps.”

The Washington Newsday met with physiotherapist Dr. Rajpal Brar to learn more about why Elliot could be wearing an oxygen mask.

“The mask and tube are most likely connected to a portable oxygen concentrator pushing oxygen into Elliott’s system,” he said. This is known as “oxygen therapy,” and the theory is that because oxygen is essential for healing, “forcing more oxygen into the lungs, and therefore into the circulation and tissues, may speed up the healing process.”

