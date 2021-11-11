Manchester City’s $80 million star’s transfer links to PSG and Real Madrid are ‘fake,’ according to reports.

Riyad Mahrez transfer rumors around Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez have reportedly been labeled “false” ahead of the January window.

Mahrez, who has a contract with Manchester City until 2023, has dropped down the pecking order at Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola. Mahrez has only started two of City’s 11 Premier League games. In total, the Algerian has made 15 competitive appearances for City, scoring eight goals and assisting on two occasions.

Last Saturday, the 30-year-old was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s 2-0 triumph against derby rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Soon after, it was announced that Mahrez would be leaving City for the upcoming winter market. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were among the clubs interested in signing Mahrez in January, according to French media site Footmercato’s Santi Aouna.

Mahrez dismissed transfer rumors, telling City Xtra that the information about his future is “false” and that he will not leave the club in the coming transfer window. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Mahrez is the top scorer for Man City in the 2021-22 season, with eight goals, three more than second-placed Phil Foden and four more than Gabriel Jesus.

Despite his strong achievements, Mahrez has only received little game time, with the majority of his outings limited to cup events and substitute appearances.

Mahrez was signed by Man City from Leicester City for $80 million in the summer of 2018, making him the most expensive African soccer player.

Meanwhile, it was previously rumored that Man City was interested in signing Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona. The Eithad side could request that Barcelona include the Dutchman in the deal that would send Man City forward Raheem Sterling to Camp Nou.

Manchester City are currently in second place in the 2021-22 Premier League table, three points behind leaders Chelsea, with seven victories, two draws, and two losses.

Guardiola’s City will restart their Premier League campaign on November 21 when they play Everton, following a two-week international break.