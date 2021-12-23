Manchester City’s 21-year-old phenom is set to join Barcelona in January.

Ferran Torres, a magnificent Manchester City striker, has agreed to join Barcelona as one of the first dominoes to fall in the next January transfer window.

Goal, a football news website, was the first to report and corroborate suspicions that Torres was planning to leave England and play elsewhere.

Barcelona is expected to pay roughly €55 million ($62 million) to Manchester City, with a further €7 million ($7.8 million) in add-ons to seal the deal.

Valencia CF, Torres’ previous club before joining Manchester City, will also receive 10% of the transfer fee, plus an additional 4%, according to a clause in their pact with the Citizens before to last season.

Most people are now wondering how Barcelona will be able to afford Torres in the midst of their financial difficulties.

In order to seal the deal, Barcelona will need to follow La Liga’s fair play rules and sell some talent in the coming weeks.

Major earners Samuel Umtiti and winger Philippe Coutinho are likely to be moved to make place for Torres, who is 21 years old.

The switch to Torres is unsurprising, given that the untimely retirement of famed goal-scorer Sergio Aguero due to a heart issue has left a huge void in Barcelona’s attack.

According to the same report by Goal, Manchester City’s initial asking price for Torres was €70 million ($78.8 million), but the fact that they settled for a lower figure indicates that they have a far larger plan in place.

Manchester City has been widely linked with signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester City is thought to be going all-in on signing Haaland next summer, even partnering with the Norwegian striker’s sponsor, Puma, to assist persuade the striker to transfer to England.

Torres has been out with a persistent foot ailment since September, and Manchester City is cutting its losses and focusing on the future.

Torres scored nine goals and added three assists in 28 games for Manchester City over two seasons, helping the club win the English Premier League title last season.

All parties involved will get a fresh start in order to remain competitors in their respective domestic leagues.